Pulsar International & Inmarsat Maritime Widen With 300+ Nexuswave Rollouts

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Pulsar International and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) company today announced a significant milestone in their long-standing collaboration, with Pulsar committing to rollout NexusWave across more than 300 vessels operated by its customer base over the next 12 months.

Pulsar was the first company appointed as a NexusWave partner in the Mediterranean market, and has already built a track record of successful NexusWave installations. The large-scale deployment commitment underscores the growing demand for high-speed, global, reliable, and secure connectivity at sea. NexusWave, Inmarsat’s bonded multi-network service, combines GEO Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band to deliver reliable performance. Built on secure-by-design infrastructure, NexusWave empowers shipping companies to accelerate digitalisation, support decarbonisation strategies, and enhance crew welfare by providing both home-like and office-like internet experiences onboard.

To support the ambitious rollout, Pulsar will expand its global reach and local sales teams, and its project management and service delivery capabilities, ensuring customers benefit from seamless planning, installation and round-the-clock support. This investment reflects Pulsar’s commitment to helping operators harness the full value of digital connectivity at scale.

Robert Sakker, President and CEO of Pulsar International, said: “Our customers expect solutions that are secure, dependable and future-ready, enabling both the operational performance of their fleets and the well-being of their crews. By investing in our workforce and expanding our local sales teams, and our project management and service delivery capabilities, Pulsar is committed to ensuring every NexusWave installation delivers maximum value from day one. We are proud to extend our partnership with Inmarsat Maritime and bring this transformative solution to more than 300 vessels over the coming year.”

Ben Palmer, President of Inmarsat Maritime, said: “Pulsar has long been a trusted partner, and this commitment to NexusWave at scale reflects the momentum we are seeing across the industry. Shipping companies are looking for connectivity that goes beyond bandwidth, delivering an ecosystem that is secure, bonded across multiple networks, and assured by service-level guarantees. Together with Pulsar, we can enable owners and operators to run smarter and more sustainable fleets while ensuring their crews stay connected to home wherever they sail.”

With installations commencing in October 2025, the programme will play a pivotal role in supporting shipping operators in enabling the digital ecosystem onboard, and strengthening both operational resilience and welfare at sea.