PPG Unveils PPG NEXEON 810 Low-Friction, Copper-Free Antifouling Coating

[By: PPG]

PPG today announced the launch of PPG NEXEON™ 810 coating, an innovative copper-­free antifouling developed with a strong emphasis on vessel performance, emissions reduction and sustainability. Independent tests* confirm that the ultrasmooth surface of PPG Nexeon 810 coating can yield an immediate boost in power of up to 10% and enhance operational efficiency by up to 15% due to improved fouling control performance**.

Using PPG Nexeon 810 coating reduces fuel consumption and significantly lowers greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, enabling a vessel to sustain higher speeds while helping vessel owners and operators remain compliant with the carbon intensity indicator (CII) requirements of the International Maritime Organization. The coating’s unique formula can achieve a total reduction of up to 25% in GHG emissions compared to traditional antifouling coatings and supports 60 days of idle time resistance with minimal speed loss.

The unique binder technology ensures that the coating offers controlled and predictable solubility, guaranteeing strong performance throughout the vessel’s operational period. PPG Nexeon 810 coating is also suitable for electrostatic application and offers outstanding color retention throughout the entire service life of the vessel.

“PPG Nexeon 810 coating provides the ultimate combination of advanced coatings technology with improved vessel performance and responsible environmental protection,” said Joanna van Helmond, PPG global product manager, antifoulings, Protective and Marine Coatings. “Thanks to PPG’s sustainably advantaged product development process, our customers can enjoy easier application and improved coating performance across the operating life of their vessels.”

The copper-free technology in PPG Nexeon 810 coating is characterized by a significantly reduced biocide content. Its unique binder technology enables the gradual release and operation of the biocides near the surface; upon entering the water, the combined effects of sunlight and ocean bacteria kickstart the breakdown of these organic biocides.

The potential for electrostatic application is a significant benefit that is not available in conventional antifouling coatings. The excellent transfer efficiency achieved through electrostatic spraying provides a uniform and ultrasmooth film as well as a decrease in overspray and waste, resulting in a significant reduction in paint consumption and improved health and safety benefits when compared to airless spraying.