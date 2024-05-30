Posidonia 2024 Venue Overflows Due to Unprecedented Exhibitor Demand

[By: Posidonia Exhibitions SA]

The greatest shipping exhibition on earth starts on Monday June 3rd at the Athens Metropolitan Expo which will be flooded with over 40,000 maritime professionals from around the world as the industry is convening once again to interact, network, share learnings of times past and foresights for what lies ahead.

Posidonia 2024 is the biggest in the biennial event’s six decades of existence with organisers confirming that 2,030 exhibitors from 82 countries will be showcasing their offering indoors the expansive exhibition floor and in some outdoors areas of the venue to accommodate overwhelming demand.

“Posidonia 2024 will be larger in scale than ever before in the event’s history. Our needs have well exceeded the exhibition space, and it is now imperative to build additional exhibition halls. To accommodate exhibitors this year, we have also proceeded with outdoor booths,” said Theodore Vokos, Managing Director, Posidonia Exhibitions S.A. Participation at the Posidonia Games, the sporting events which take place the weekend before Posidonia, has skyrocketed and some 4,000 shipping professionals are expected to compete for the coveted Posidonia sailing, golf, soccer, basketball and running trophies.

“Both geopolitical turmoil in many parts of the world and the need for decarbonisation, along with corresponding environmental regulations, create a mix of challenges that the Greek shipping industry is called upon to address. This year's increased participation in Posidonia reflects the industry's need to come together, discuss new developments, and find ways to tackle the new environmental regulations head-on,” added Vokos.

This year's Posidonia reflects the dynamism of Greek shipping, which has entered a continuous development trajectory aimed at the qualitative and technological upgrading of its vessels, as well as diversification of its overall product.

Of the 96 new or returning exhibitors, who have come back after a long absence, 25 are from Greece, demonstrating that the country has an inexhaustible source of equipment manufacturers and service providers for the shipping industry.

Furthermore, from international participation, significant entries come from the United Arab Emirates with ten companies and India with eight companies. In addition, this year's Posidonia hosts 23 national pavilions. The most significant increase was recorded by China, which, after the pandemic, returned stronger, with 180 companies, marking an almost 50% increase in participation. Following closely is Turkey, with a 10% increase.

The global nature of the exhibition is reflected this year in the largest participation of national registries ever recorded at the event. In total, 16 national flags are represented including Panama, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Bahamas, Cyprus, Malta, Beliz, and Palau, as well as newcomers like the British Virgin Islands, Guinea-Bissau, San Marino, Sierra Leone, Barbados, St. Kitts & Nevis.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides, said: "Shipping in Greece is an important driver of economic development and employment. Given its leading position in global shipping, our constant pursuit is to increase its contribution to the Greek economy to match its competitive position. And the successful organisation of Posidonia contributes substantially and decisively in this direction.”

Dr George Pateras, President, Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, commented: “This is a landmark year for Posidonia with over 2000 exhibitors from over 80 countries. This world-renowned exhibition does not only provide a platform for innovators to show their wares, but the perfect forum for the exchange of theories and ideas. This year sustainability will be the buzz word for all the networking huddles and along the corridors of power. Time to enjoy this extraordinary exhibition and the perfect hospitality of Greece and the Aegean.”

John C. Lyras, member of the Union of Greek Shipowners Board of Directors, said: “Greek Shipping's successful entrepreneurial business model and tradition continues to secure the uninterrupted provision of essential cargoes to the world's nations at the lowest transportation cost. This success is reflected in the size and extent of the Posidonia Exhibition and associated activities comprising the foremost biennial event in the international shipping calendar. Greek Shipping is consequently well placed to meet the formidable and unprecedented challenges that climate change and decarbonisation present and calls upon the regulators and all stakeholders to properly consider the knowledge and experience Greek Shipping can provide in meeting these challenges optimally.”

Dimitris Karydis, Vice Mayor of Programming and Sustainable Development of the Municipality of Piraeus, speaking on behalf of Mayor Yiannis Moralis, said: "For us, it is important that one of the main matters to be highlighted at this year's Posidonia is the new environmental rules for Shipping. Like every big city-port, Piraeus must deal with the matter of environmental pollution. This is a big challenge, and it is important that all stakeholders involved to collaborate in order tackle this issue even more urgently."

The Posidonia Conference and Seminar programme has significantly expanded this year, featuring over 68 events organised by entities from 16 countries. Consequently, and in synergy with pre-show sailing, soccer, basketball, golf, and running events, Posidonia 2024 will extend over a two-week period to accommodate the multitude of activities and conferences leading up to the main event.

As a result, the revenue generated for the national economy is expected to exceed the Euro 80m mark, both due to the increased number of exhibitors and visitors, and because of the extended duration, further highlighting the significant contribution of the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) sector to tourism revenues.

Posidonia is the first exhibition in Greece to receive ISO certification as a sustainable event, underscoring the organisers’ commitment to minimising environmental impact and maximising economic benefits for the local economy and businesses.

Posidonia 2024 is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and the Union of Greek Shipowners and with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee.