Port of Hamburg Wins Award for Best Seaport in Europe

Asia Cargo News honours logistics service providers in 50 categories

[By: Port of Hamburg]

For the fourth time in a row, the Port of Hamburg has succeeded in being named the best port in Europe. At the gala of the trade magazine Asia Cargo News in Singapore, Alan Yip of Kerry Logistics presented the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Award (AFLAS) in the category "Best Seaport - Europe" to HHM representative Anne Thiesen.



In the final vote among the four nominated ports in Europe, the Port of Hamburg was able to leave the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp-Bruges and HAROPA behind. "We are very pleased that the readers of Asia Cargo News have placed their trust in us for the sixth time," says Thiesen. With this year's "Best Seaport - Europe" honour, the Port of Hamburg holds six awards in this category. It went to the Port of Hamburg in 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. In addition, the Port of Hamburg won the award in the category "Best Global Seaport" in 2018 and 2019.



Axel Mattern, Executive Director of Hafen Hamburg Marketing, is also proud of winning the award again: "The prize shows that our achievements are recognised worldwide despite external challenges. At the same time, it is an incentive for the port industry to continue providing outstanding service."



The awards are hosted annually by Asia Cargo News. The 15,000 readers of Asia Cargo News and subscribers to E-News vote for the winners. The awards are designed to recognise leading service providers such as airlines, shipping lines, airports and seaports, as well as logistics and 3PL companies and other industry professionals, according to Asia Cargo News.



The nomination criteria are set annually by the organiser. After an initial evaluation, the top eight nominees in each category will face a final vote. The top four in each category then make up the final shortlist. Asia Cargo News is considered an important source of information for freight, logistics and supply chain companies based in or operating in Asia.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.