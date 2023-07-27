Port Houston Welcomes Three New Cranes to Fleet

Neo-Panamax STS cranes – Bayport Container Terminal

[By: Port Houston]

Three new neo-Panamax ship-to-shore (STS) cranes arrived at Port Houston's Bayport Container Terminal on Thursday following a 72-day voyage on the Zhen Hua 29, a specialized heavy-load carrier vessel. The ZPMC cranes, which were produced in Shanghai, traveled nearly 16,000 nautical miles to reach Houston.

These particular cranes are 158 feet tall under the spreader bar and have an outreach of 22 containers wide. Furthermore, they are equipped with complete electric motors, gears, and control systems, thus emitting zero diesel emissions and aligning with Port Houston's commitment to reach carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

The three new cranes will work ships at Bayport’s Wharf 6, the terminal’s newest wharf, which is scheduled to be complete later this year. Wharf 6 will add significant capacity for import and export customers who rely on Houston as their international gateway.

“Port Houston is a top five container port and poised for continued growth. The cranes we received this week are part of a substantial and strategic investment in our Port's infrastructure that will enhance our ability to efficiently move the world’s cargo and serve our region,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston.

With cranes of this size, Port Houston’s Bayport terminal is well-equipped to facilitate working on the 15,000 TEU ships expected to call upon the completion of this segment of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024.

Before being put into operation, the new ZPMC cranes will undergo a 12-week commissioning process. With the addition of these new wharf cranes, Port Houston now has a fleet of 28 STS cranes and 116 rubber-tire gantry (RTG) cranes.

For more information, visit the website at www.PortHouston.com.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.