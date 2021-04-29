Port Everglades Welcomes Ocean Network Express on New European Service

By The Maritime Executive 04-29-2021 12:14:35

On April 26, Port Everglades welcomed the first ship from Ocean Network Express’s (ONE) revised transatlantic schedule. The AL5 (Atlantic 5) weekly service rotation includes Hamburg, Germany; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Antwerp, Belgium; La Havre, France; Southampton, England, Halifax, Canada, Port Everglades and Cartagena, Colombia.

The AL5 service replaces the AL3 service, which only included Antwerp, Hamburg and Londongate in its European rotation and was primarily served by THE Alliance container line consortium partner Hapag Lloyd. THE Alliance, comprised of ONE, Hapag-Lloyd, HMM and Yang Ming Line, is revising its Transatlantic schedules to provide a more stable network from a wider range of countries.

Florida International Terminal at Port Everglades is the marine terminal operator for ONE and the AL5 service.

“We are excited to see ONE’s distinctive magenta-colored containers and ships at Port Everglades. The AL5 service will open up greater opportunities for South Florida importers because of the additional European ports on the service rotation,” said Jonathan Daniels, Chief Executive and Port Director at Port Everglades.

