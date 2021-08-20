Port Everglades Tops Own TEU Record

Image courtesy of Port Everglades

[By: Port Everglades]

Port Everglades broke its historic high for July with 91,285 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units, the cargo industry’s standard container measurement).

“We are confident that we will once again top 1 million TEUs this fiscal year, signaling a clear return to pre-pandemic trade between the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. Port Everglades is the nation’s top gateway for waterborne commerce with Latin America, accounting for 13 percent of trade between the United States, Central America and South America.

The last time Port Everglades topped its own record for July was in 2015 with 90,028 TEUs. The Port’s 10-year July average is 79,970 TEUs. Compared to July 2019, prior to the onset of the pandemic, TEUs are up 29 percent, which port officials attribute to increased availability of goods from Latin America and higher consumer spending in Florida. In addition, Port Everglades also came close to breaking its June record this fiscal year with 86,348 TEUs. A department within Broward County government, Port Everglades’ fiscal year ends September 30, 2021.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.