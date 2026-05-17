Polish Shipping Association Joins the International Chamber of Shipping

[By International Chamber of Shipping]

• The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) welcomes Polish Shipping Association as its newest member.

• The Polish Shipping Association will join the ICS Board and Committees, further enhancing international collaboration and strengthening ICS’ role as the global unified voice of shipowners.

• The addition of the Polish Shipping Association to the ICS community further reinforces ICS’s commitment to represent a broad and truly global shipping community.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is pleased to announce the Polish Shipping Association joins the association as a Full Member. The Polish Shipping Association will join the ICS Board and Committees, further enhancing international collaboration and strengthening ICS’ role as the global unified voice of shipowners.

The Polish Shipping Association brings Polish shipping companies and shipowners, shaping the development and advancement of the Polish merchant fleets, and the Polish maritime economy. Poland’s maritime industry is dynamic and contributes more that EUR 3.5 billion in GVA (Gross Value Added) to the country’s economy.

The addition of the Polish Shipping Association to the ICS community further reinforces ICS’s commitment to represent a broad and truly global shipping community.

Commenting on the welcome announcement, Thomas A. Kazakos, ICS Secretary General, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the Polish Shipping Association as a member. Poland’s significant maritime presence plays a crucial role in trade and logistics globally, and we look forward to working together on our collective challenges that include decarbonisation, seafarer safety and welfare and digitalisation. We must work together as an industry to find the global solutions necessary to ensure that our industry is sustainable and efficient for future generations. Collaboration fosters opportunity and together with our members we are best placed to achieve this.”

Polish Shipping Association Director Marcin Talwik, commented:

“The accession of the Polish Shipping Association, through a joint delegation of two Polish shipping organisations, to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) in London marks a major step in strengthening the international representation of Polish shipowners. As the world’s leading global shipping body, the ICS shapes key policies on

regulation, safety and decarbonisation, giving Polish shipowners a direct voice in global decision-making. The move provides access to strategic knowledge, best practices and high-level industry networks, while reinforcing the position of the Polish maritime sector worldwide. The joint membership of Polish Shipowners’ Association (ZAP) and Polish Shipping Companies Association (PZPZ) in the ICS, following their earlier entry into ECSA, underscores the sector’s unity and global ambitions.”

ICS membership comprises of national shipowner associations from across the world, from over 40 countries and territories in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa, covering the vast majority of the global merchant fleet.

