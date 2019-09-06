PIRIOU Delivers Two New Tugs to BOLUDA FRANCE

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-06 23:32:41

PIRIOU delivered on time VB CONCORDE and VB MIRAGE to BOLUDA France. These two OST 30 tugs will have homeport in Saint-Nazaire-France and will strengthen the fleet already in operation including VB OURAGAN and VB CROISIC which were also built by PIRIOU.

In March 2018, BOLUDA France-a subsidiary of BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA- 2nd international tug operator- ordered PIRIOU a new series of eight tugs of which:

- the two tugs of this delivery are the first two in the series

- the next two which were ordered in May 2018 will be delivered by the end of 2019

- the two tugs which were ordered in January 2019 will be delivered in May 2020

Built by PIRIOU Vietnam, on a PIRIOU standard design customized to answer BOLUDA France’s requirements, the six tugs of this new series featuring 30.3 metres and a 73 tonnes bollard pull will be operated in French harbours.

PIRIOU already built and delivered between 2007 and 2009 to BOLUDA FRANCE a first series of eight tugs with 70 tonnes bollard pull- followed by a new series of six built by its Vietnamese subsidiary delivered between 2015 and 2017: VB OURAGAN, VB CYCLONE, VB TYPHON, VB TEMPETE, VB VOLCAN, VB TORNADE.

These units are issued from the OST 30-Omni Stern Tug- model of the tugs range designed by PIRIOU.

The OST 30 is a multipurpose tug developed for ‘push pull’ type towage and harbour assistance operations as well as deep sea operations. With a hull length of 30.3 metres, it is also fitted to bring assistance to vessels in access channels.

This tug is equipped with two aft azimuth propellers (Azimuth Stern Drive), driven by two marine medium-speed turbocharged four-stroke diesel engines, fresh-water cooled with box cooler refrigerants.

At the bridge, the ergonomics of the single-command control station and the high visibility over the entire working area and its surroundings allow the captain to manoeuvre his tug alone.

In order to answer the operating conditions required by BOLUDA FRANCE, these tugs are equipped with several options including:

- Fi-Fi 1 equipment for fire fighting

- Aft sea towing winch and tugger winch for deep sea towage

- Double drum fore winch with Escort function

The OST 30 is designed to be maintained every five years with special antifouling and ICAF system. Accommodation is in accordance with ILO 2006 requirements and special attention is paid to noise reduction.



