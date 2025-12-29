Three-Alarm Fire Damages Working-Waterfront Businesses in Portland, Maine

dA fire along the waterfront in Portland, Maine last weekend seriously damaged four businesses and multiple boats, causing hardship for more than a dozen lobstermen.

At about 1730 hours on Friday, a fire was reported at downtown Portland's Custom House Wharf. Despite a rapid response, the blaze spread to four neighboring business establishments, burning their roofs off and causing extensive damage before the fire was put out at about 1920 hours. A maritime antique store, a nautical-themed bag shop, and a fishermen's gear storage building were affected by the fire. Several boats sank due to fire damage, a fishermen's association spokesperson told the Boston Herald, and others were damaged.

The firemen had to deal with difficult conditions: restricted access to wharf-side structures, collapsing structures, freezing weather made operations challenging, and frozen-shut hydrants impeded firefighting from shore. A fireboat applied water from the harbor side to help douse the flames. Unfortunately, two responders sustained minor injuries, but no harm to occupants or bystanders was reported.

The wharf is used by more than a dozen lobstermen, according to the Portland Press Herald. Local businesses are stepping in to provide extra support to the lobster-boat operators as they look for alternatives. The Maine Coast Fishermen's Association has launched a fundraising page for the public to offer donations to help out. Over $12,000 has been raised so far, the association told the Boston Herald.

So far, no foul play is suspected, according to the local fire department. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.