Laid Up MSC Cargo Ship Breaks Free During High Winds in Baltimore

Commercial tugs and the Baltimore Fire Department reported they were responding to a laid-up U.S. cargo ship that broke free from its moorings during high winds in Baltimore on Monday afternoon. The calls for emergency assistance were issued around 3:00 p.m. Baltimore time as the 951-foot (290-meter) RoRo cargo ship Cornelius H. Charlton (ex. USNS Charlton) was ripped free of its moorings in South Baltimore harbor and began drifting.

The National Weather Service was warning of gale-force winds that could reach nearly 50 knots in the area. A cold front is moving across the Middle Atlantic and Northeast, bringing the strong winds, which they had warned could cause damage.

Pictures showed the vessel’s ramp on the port side had been ripped loose and was hanging in the harbor.

Vessel held in place with a McAllister tug (Baltimore City Fireboat Station)

Fire Boat 1 from the Baltimore City Fireboat Station and a commercial tug from McAllister Towing responded and were able to take control of the loose vessel. They secured the ship and remained at the location to ensure that the ship continued to be secure.

Completed in 2000, the vessel (36,639 dwt) was one of a class of cargo ships able to transport equipment operated by the Military Sealift Command. She was transferred in September to the Maritime Administration to enter the Ready Reserve Fleet. MarAd placed her at a rented pier in Baltimore as of late September. They reported that a small crew was aboard and safe during today’s incident.

The Baltimore Banner newspaper reports that local residents have been complaining about the ship and calling for its removal. The paper reports complaints of noise and fumes from the vessel’s diesel generators, with the residents saying it is not the right place for a ship to be in lay-up.

