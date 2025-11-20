Norwegian Energy Partners awards Glamox Supplier of the Year 2025

[By: Glamox AS]

Glamox, a global leader in lighting, has received the Supplier of the Year 2025 award from Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP), a non-commercial organisation supported by the Norwegian government and the energy industry. The award was presented yesterday by Terje Aasland, the Norwegian Energy Minister, at the International Energy Forum Summit on 19 November. Receiving the award on behalf of Glamox were Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox, and Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer of Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division.

Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division exports lighting systems worldwide for offshore energy platforms, wind farms, and construction and support vessels. Its lighting enhances safety, lowers emissions, and supports digital operations in challenging environments. Glamox has a global presence and major production and technology facilities in Møre and Romsdal.

The other finalists for Supplier of the Year were: Framo, NOV APL, Scanmudring , and ULSTEIN.

Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox, says, “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised by NORWEP and the energy industry. This award is down to our Glamox teams across the world. Their hard work and dedication made it possible.

“Today, there is a growing shift towards the autonomous operation of offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy platforms. Glamox is at the forefront of supplying them with highly reliable smart marine lighting systems for their safe operation, and we are delighted to be flying the flag for Norway worldwide.”

In September 2025, Glamox announced that it was supplying 38,000 lights, along with advanced systems to control, test, and monitor them, for 11 offshore High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converter platforms being built for TenneT, a leading European grid operator, as part of its 2GW Program. In November 2024, Glamox announced it was supplying 4,000 connected marine lights for remotely operated oil and gas production platforms in the Yggdrasil region.