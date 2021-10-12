North River Plans to Show New 35’ RAIV at International Workboat Show

North River Boats, a custom aluminum boatbuilder, has built a new 35’ RAIV for Safe/Sea that will be on display at the 2021 International Workboat Show in New Orleans.

Safe/Sea is the leading provider of on-the-water boat towing services and marine salvage services for recreational boaters in Rhode Island and has been serving the local Rhode Island boating community since 1985. Several thousand boaters belong to Safe/Sea boat towing service plans and the company is the exclusive boat towing service provider for BoatUS members in Rhode Island as well.

“We’ve been building boats for Safe/Sea’s fleet for 20 years,” describes Jordan Allen, manager of Commercial and Government Sales at North River, “and our longstanding relationship with them is why we have the penetration we have into this sector of the market.”

According to Allen, in addition to the latest 35’ RAIV, Safe/Sea’s fleet currently includes three 35’ boats, one 31’ boat and a 28’ boat, all built by North River.

The 35’ RAIV is powered by twin Yanmar 440 hp internal diesel engines, with ZF Marine transmissions and Hamilton Jet HJ274 propulsion systems. Inside the cabin are AllSalt Shoxs X8 with 3700 seat at the helm and a full Raymarine electronics package, including FLIR. Trim is provided by Humphrees Interceptor system.

Vessel Characteristics

Length: 35 feet

Beam: 12 feet

Bottom Width: 10 feet

Deadrise: 20 degrees

Propulsion: Twin Yanmar 440 diesel engine, ZF Marine transmission and Hamilton Marine Jet Propulsion system

Fuel Cap: 200 gallons (aluminum tank)

