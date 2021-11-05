North P&I Club Appoints Michael Asherson as Claims Director

Michael Asherson re-joins North as Claims Director from November 2021

[By: North P&I Club]

North P&I Club has announced the appointment of Michael Asherson as Claims Director, in a return to the Club for one of shipping’s leading experts in maritime and insurance law after three years in private practice in his native South Africa.

Michael, who spent 18 years with North in the period up to 2018, returns to North’s Newcastle head office from 2 November to focus primarily on charter claims. The senior appointment reflects North’s continuing commitment to attracting the most talented individuals to the Club.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael back to North in view of the widely recognised claims and legal expertise he developed at North and in private practice,” said Paul Jennings, Chief Executive, North. “He brings a unique combination of skills and experience, and a proven record of offering the wise counsel on which our members can rely.”

With BA and LLB degrees from Stellenbosch University and admitted as a solicitor in the UK for over 20 years, Mr Asherson has extensive knowledge of maritime and insurance law, specialising in marine casualty litigation and investigations, cargo claims, ship arrests, arbitrations and charterparty disputes. A former Chairman of the International Group Claims Co-operation Sub-committee, he also has strong relationships in the UK, Greece, the Middle East, South Korea and India, as well as among the South African maritime law fraternity.

“It is terrific to be back with North and in my second home of Newcastle upon Tyne, especially at such an exciting time for the Club in terms of its unfolding strategy for growth,” he said. “I look forward to re-joining the claims team and playing my role in maintaining its reputation for providing effective support.”

