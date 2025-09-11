Norse Ship Management Deploys Inmarsat Nexuswave To Enhance Experience

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) company, together with distribution partner Station Satcom have secured an order to install NexusWave on a bulk carrier managed by Singapore-based Norse Ship Management as the ship manager looks to meet the growing demands for crew and business connectivity across its fleet.

In line with Norse Ship Management’s digitalisation objectives, NexusWave provides uninterrupted remote access to business-critical applications and real-time engine-monitoring, ensuring seamless data exchange between ship and shore. The fully managed bonded connectivity service offers unlimited data and global coverage, enabling the crew to experience a home-like internet on board, where web-based applications perform as smoothly as they do on land.

Capt. Akshay Yadava, Managing Director, Norse Ship Management, said: “Crew welfare is our top priority, and providing a home-like internet experience onboard is increasingly vital to keeping our crews happy and motivated. With growing traffic demands on the commercial side and the need to ensure consistent, high-speed connectivity, we have selected NexusWave to upgrade our current system. We look forward to a continued successful collaboration with Station Satcom.”

NexusWave’s unique network bonding technology is designed to allow applications to leverage the combined speed and capacity of all available network underlays simultaneously, rather than relying on a single network at a time. This means ship owners and managers benefit from reliable, secure, and high-performance connectivity.

Anshul Khanna, Director Station Satcom Private Limited, said: “We are proud to be entrusted by Norse Ship Management to deliver NexusWave across its fleet. This partnership reflects Station Satcom’s commitment to enabling smarter, safer, and more connected maritime operations. Our integrated deployment approach ensures Norse benefits from a single, robust platform tailored to its evolving digital needs.”

Justin Yi, Regional Director, Inmarsat Maritime, said “Norse Ship Management’s decision to adopt NexusWave highlights its forward-thinking approach to digitalisation, with a clear commitment to enhancing crew welfare and operational efficiency. We extend our thanks to Station Satcom for its expert support in successfully delivering this deployment.”

Designed to meet the evolving needs of Inmarsat Maritime’s customers, NexusWave will be enhanced with the forthcoming integration of the next-generation ultra-high capacity ViaSat-3 Ka-band network – a move that will further boost speed and capacity.