Norcod Kicks Off Second Major Production Cycle

Norcod transferred a new tranche of sixth-generation cod fry from Joint venture partner Havlandet Norcod Yngel to growth facilities Mørkvedbukta and Fishbase in January. “These are the same growth facilities we used for our first batches of fry last year. They have very good experience with cod. The fry have settled well in the tanks and have a good appetite,” says Norcod Production Director Rune Eriksen.

New cycle commences

“The growth phase lasts around five to six months. The juveniles will be transferred to our sea pens in the summer, at which point they will weigh around 80-100 grams,” says Eriksen. “Harvest volumes from this batch will come in 2022 following a sea phase of around 15 to 18 months.”

The move is another major milestone for Norcod as it heads towards its production goal of 25,000 metric tonnes of farmed cod by 2025. “We are on track and following the plan,” says Eriksen.

Strong fish performance

Norcod’s first production cycle of cod is now approaching the planned size of 4kg/+. Its pilot batch of 200,000 fish are in the sea at partner Namdal Settefisk’s facility in Finnangerøya in Namsos municipality, with the rest at Norcod’s facility at Jamnungen in Frøya. The pilot batch has been in sea for around 13 months and the main batch for around seven months. Both are performing well, with high feed efficiency. “The fish are calm, well distributed in the pens, and mortality remains negligible. Strong biological performance lowers both risk and costs,” says Eriksen.

Low-emission vessels

As part of its commitment to sustainable operations, Norcod has agreements in place for a battery-electric service boat. The first unit, for deployment in Mausund, is being built by Kystteknikk Yards in Frøya. “Local value creation underlines our policy to support the communities where we operate,” says Norcod CSO Hilde Storhaug. Batteries on the 45-foot vessel will be charged overnight, drastically reducing emissions and ensuring quiet daytime operations. “This is good not only for the fish but also our technicians and the local environment,” says Storhaug. ABB Marine is delivering the complete package of electrical solutions for the boat, which is set for delivery in May. “Zero-emission vessels are the future for our industry,” adds Storhaug.

Norcod received its first state-of-the-art hybrid feed barge in December from ScaleAQ, which is already in use at its Jamnungen facility, and has ordered a further two hybrid barges from Akva Group that are scheduled for delivery in May for deployment at its next two sites. Batteries complement the onboard generators on the barges, reducing both fuel consumption, emissions and generator maintenance.

Gearing up for first sales

The production target from Norcod’s first harvest starting this summer is around 6,000 metric tonnes. “After a huge amount of groundwork, we really look forward to generating our first revenue this summer. We have buyers lined up eagerly awaiting the product,” says Norcod CEO Christian Riber. “I’m really proud of what our team and excellent partners have achieved.”

Samples well received

Norcod’s business case is to provide stable deliveries of high-quality fresh cod year-round, plugging a market gap that seasonal wild-caught cod can’t fill amid increasing pressure on wild stocks. “We aim to secure premium prices for a quality product that has already attracted very positive attention,” says Riber. The major European destinations for its product will be the UK and France, followed by Germany and Spain.

Norcod’s environmentally friendly production methods also include no use of antibiotics and feed with high marine content and sustainable ingredients. “Our fish utilization of up to 98% will also minimize waste,” says Riber.

The company has received the green light to become certified from Global G.A.P, while ASC certification is pending full cycle production. It is aiming for organic and bio certification for part of future production.

