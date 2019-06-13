Nor-Shipping 2019 Sets New Records

Organizers have revealed that the latest Nor-Shipping was the most successful ever, with a record number of delegates attending the Lillestrøm-based exhibition halls and associated activities in Oslo. In all, almost 50,000 people participated in Nor-Shipping 2019 official events between June 3 and 7 – a 34 percent increase over 2017 figures.

Although Nor-Shipping has been operating for the past 54 years, this was the first time organizers extended its remit to encompass ocean industry businesses as well as the traditional maritime audience. As such the international event week – which welcomed exhibitors from 47 countries and visitors from over 85 nations – was rebranded as Your Arena for Ocean Solutions.

It was a move that, Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard says, appears to have paid off.

Industry engagement

“There is huge growth potential for commercial activity within the ocean space,” he comments, “and maritime is in a prime position to exploit that, profit from it and serve the needs of a growing global population. Nor-Shipping 2019 sought to deliver value for its core shipping audience by engaging new ocean actors – and providing unique, high-level expertise and insight – to enable the co-operation that will allow maritime to prosper in the future. It seems to be a strategy that has worked well, for us and, most importantly of all, for our audience.

“I’ve lost count of the number of times I heard it was ‘the best Nor-Shipping ever’ from visitors and exhibitors. That is, of course, very satisfying, but it’s due to them that’s it been so successful! Nor-Shipping is nothing without the continuing engagement and support of our industry. So I’d like to extend a very big thank you to everyone that attended for making it such a success.”

Strength in numbers

In total 30,200 unique visitors came through the doors at Nor-Shipping’s 22,500sqm exhibition space at Lillestrøm, interacting with 846 exhibiting companies. This was the first time the entire floor space at the halls was filled, with stands selling out with two weeks to go before opening. A total number of 300 high-level speakers participated across more than 220 conferences and events, delivering valuable takeaways on subjects as varied as cyber security, collaboration, decarbonization, green financing, alternative fuels, renewables, digitalization, gender equality and evolving ocean regulations, among other key issues.

The social scene at Nor-Shipping 2019 was equally as vibrant, with 2,500 industry decision makers attending the BBQ at DNV GL’s headquarters, countless networking opportunities and a lively party atmosphere in the evenings on Festival Street in Oslo city center.

Building for the future

“We judge our success through the eyes of our exhibitors, delegates and other key stakeholders,” concludes Tanggaard. “If it has delivered value for them and met, or hopefully exceeded, their expectations then we’ve done our job well. The early indications in that respect are certainly positive.

“But Nor-Shipping doesn’t stop here. Just because the main week is over doesn’t mean our work is done, quite the opposite in fact – it’s only just beginning. It’s now up to us to start planning for Nor-Shipping 2021. We’ll be looking to build on the success of this year and refine our offering to stay as relevant as possible, providing our industry with the platform it needs for successful, sustainable and profitable development far into the future.

“We hope to engage as many people as possible going forwards to best determine how to achieve that aim. Nor-Shipping 2019 may have been the ‘best ever’, but we definitely want to surpass it in 2021! I look forward to welcoming the maritime and ocean industries here again in two years time.”

The next Nor-Shipping will take place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, June 1 - 4, 2021.

