Nominations Now Open For The 2021 IADC Safety Awards

By The Maritime Executive 03-04-2021 08:25:00

Do you know a colleague, client or company that deserves to be celebrated?

IADC is now seeking nominations for the annual IADC Safety Awards. For several years, the award was granted to safety innovations made for the dredging industry. As of this year, two safety awards will be given: one to a dredging organisation and a second to a supply chain organisation active in the dredging or offshore industry. This concerns subcontractors and suppliers of goods and services. Nominations for both awards can be submitted until 31 May 2021.

‘As IADC, we realise that suppliers of dredging contractors play an important role in increasing safety by offering innovative solutions with the help of the latest technical developments,’ says René Kolman, Secretary General of IADC. ‘Our Safety Awards are intended to encourage the development of safety skills on the job and to reward people and companies demonstrating diligence in safety awareness in the performance of their profession. The awards will continue to recognise the exceptional safety performance of a particular project, product, ship, team or employee.’

WHY A SAFETY AWARD?

Safety is always a top priority and it is not a one-time effort. Constant vigilance requires innovation and good ideas should be recognised and publicised. These ideas are a contribution to the dredging industry as a whole. The IADC Safety Awards seek to:

stimulate ideas in the workplace;

encourage the development of safety skills on the job and safety awareness;

reward people and companies who make it possible to work safer; and

reward those who demonstrate special diligence in safety awareness in performing their profession.

A RISKY REALITY

Dredging operations are risky. The dredging industry pays a lot of attention to safety. It maintains a level of safety in line with the offshore oil and gas sectors. IADC and its members are committed to safeguarding their employees, and to pursuing improvements in guaranteeing a safe and healthy work environment.

IADC members have always been committed to reducing the number of industry accidents and incidents to zero. More than a decade ago, they took their commitment a step further and established the Lost Time Injury (LTI) index. This index has helped track accidents, incidents and their causes, and has resulted in a continuous decline of incidents amongst dredging contractors since its inception.

Again, to further safety goals, in November 2013, QHSE experts from the member companies joined together to form the IADC Safety Committee. Through this committee, contractors are able to share safety experiences and best practices. In a next step, the committee established the annual IADC Safety Awards. The award encourages the development of on-the-job safety skills and rewards people and companies demonstrating diligence in safety awareness in the performance of their professions.

GUIDELINES FOR SUBMISSIONS FOR THE IADC SAFETY AWARDS

The awards seek to identify the exceptional safety performance of a particular project, product, ship, team or employee. The awards are open to all companies active in dredging and its related industries. Companies may submit multiple nominations but each submission requires a separate registration form to be completed. Nominations must be supported by a document that describes the details of the accomplishments. The identified work should be described and supported with evidence by means of safety record(s), objectives reached and other relevant information. Click here for further information or go to IADC’s website: www.iadc-dredging.com.

WHEN ARE THE SAFETY AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED?

The IADC Board of Directors will present the winners of the safety awards at the 2021 IADC Annual General Meeting in September 2021.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.