NOAA Awards Open Ocean Robotics Contracts for Uncrewed Systems

Open Ocean's DataXplorer research drone (Open Ocean)

NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has chosen Open Ocean Robotics, in collaboration with the 1stMission Team, as one of the awardees for all three Multiple Award IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contracts. These contracts, through NOAA's Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO) Uncrewed Systems Operation Center (UxSOC), encompass three critical areas: 1) Meteorological and Oceanographic Observations, 2) Living Marine Resource Surveys and Research, and 3) Ocean Exploration and Characterization.

The contracts mark a significant milestone, enabling Open Ocean Robotics to provide Uncrewed Maritime Systems (UMS) Services to NOAA, enhancing their capacity for efficient and effective coastal and open ocean monitoring. This partnership will allow the simultaneous collection of oceanographic and atmospheric data over vast areas, supporting various initiatives, including research, exploration, maritime domain awareness, environmental protection, and weather forecasting.

The three-year ordering period, commencing on September 1, 2023, and concluding on August 31, 2026, holds the potential to generate millions of dollars in revenue for the Team. These contracts underscore Open Ocean Robotics' commitment to advancing ocean science and environmental stewardship through innovative UMS solutions.

"Open Ocean Robotics is excited to embark on this collaboration with NOAA," said Andy Ziegwied, Director of Sales at Open Ocean Robotics. "This award reflects NOAA's confidence in Open Ocean Robotics and its strategic partnership with the 1stMission Team. Together, we aim to further NOAA's mission of understanding and conserving the nation's vital marine resources, marking a major milestone in our mission to advance marine technology and contribute to a more sustainable future for our oceans."

