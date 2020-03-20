Ningbo Port Group Completes First LNG Bunkering for RAstar 3800-DF Tug

By The Maritime Executive 03-19-2020 09:48:35

Robert Allan Ltd. congratulates Ningbo Port Group on completing the first LNG bunkering of their new RAstar 3800-DF tug Yang Gang Xiao Tuo No.60. The operation commenced on February 28th, 2020, at Beilun Port District, Ningbo Zhoushan Port. LNG was supplied by a dedicated tanker truck and was completed safely in 3.5 hours.

The tug is now in operation with Ningbo Port Group, who also operate nine diesel-powered Robert Allan Ltd. designed tugs.

