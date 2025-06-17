New Silverback Truckable Tug with SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers

[By: SCHOTTEL]

SCHOTTEL is to equip a new OX series tractor tug from U.S.-based aluminum workboat builder Silverback Marine with two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 100. Designed in collaboration with Seattle headquartered Elliott Bay Design Group, the truckable tug will have a bollard pull of almost seven tons and ensure excellent manoeuvrability with an extremely compact size of just 7.9 metres (26’-0”) in length and 4.4 metres (14’- 6”) in width. The vessel, being built for the U.S. Department of Defense, is expected to be delivered in late 2025.

“SCHOTTEL as the top choice in tug propulsion”

“Silverback spent a little over 3 years refining the design of the OX, and a huge part of this was identifying key vendors that we could be confident in”, explains Ian Gracey, CEO of Silverback Marine. “Part of our approach was to consult not only highly experienced and seasoned tug captains but also mechanics servicing tugs. We identified a consistent trend of both captains and mechanics expressingappreciation for the SCHOTTEL product. A strong emphasis on manoeuvrability, user experience and performance seemed to trend towards SCHOTTEL as the top choice in tug propulsion”, he reflects the research for the optimal thruster solution.

“We all know every boat to sail the seas needs regular maintenance and support, and SCHOTTEL has definitely established itself as a leader in that respect. Our team is passionate about bringing a new era to the mini tug market, and SCHOTTEL has clearly proven itself to be the partner of choice for not only Silverback but, more importantly, our customers. We look forward to exploring new horizons with SCHOTTEL”, Ian Gracey concludes.

Maximum manoeuvrability, compact design

Silverback’s tug will be equipped with two SRP 100 azimuth thrusters, each with an input power of 216 kW and a propeller diameter of 850 mm. The design of the SRP fits perfectly into the overall concept of the new tug series, which aims to offer the greatest possible performance in an extremely compact vessel. For this purpose, the 360-degree steerable SRP provides the vessel with maximum manoeuvrability and combines bollard pull with a compact thruster design, that allows a space- saving installation on the tug.

Exceptionally versatile ship design

The compact yet powerful tugboat, which will be used for towing and pushing activities, can be easily transported to job sites by truck and will perform operations normally only possible with much larger tugs. Thanks to its agility, minimal draft and ease of transport, the vessel is exceptionally versatile.