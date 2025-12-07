Auckland Gets New Bunker Tanker to Support Green-Fuel Goals

Port of Auckland has awarded a $28.9 million contract to a Turkish yard to build a new bunkering vessel, an investment that furthers the port’s sustainability ambitions.

The port authority is announcing that its subsidiary Seafuels has contracted Ada Denizcilik Ve Tersane Isletmeciligi to build the new 88.8-meter tanker, which is expected to be delivered in late 2027. The new vessel will have the ability to provide two new environmentally friendly fuels, biodiesel and methanol, as well as continuing to supply low-sulfur fuel and marine diesel oil to ships calling at the port.

The new vessel, whose name will be unveiled in 2027, will replace Seafuels' current bunkering vessel Awanuia (2,747 dwt), which offered bunkering services at New Zealand’s second-largest port for 18 years. The 79.9-meter tanker with a capacity of 3,200 metric tonnes of very low sulfur fuel oil and 700 metric tonnes of marine gas oil has solely been refueling container ships, bulkers and cruise ships at the port.

Auckland highlights that investment in the new vessel is a demonstration of the port’s unwavering commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability, as well as supporting the global transition to cleaner energy.

“This tanker is a significant investment in the port’s future and a big milestone in our sustainability journey. We have worked with our shipping line customers to understand their future fuel needs and we’re pleased to be able to offer a practical tool toward lower-carbon intensive shipping,” said Roger Gray, Port of Auckland CEO.

Investment in the new bunkering vessel comes as Auckland is recording growth in cargo throughput and ship calls. In the year ending June 30, 2025, the port handled over 880,000 TEU, the highest annual volume since 2020.

During the year, which saw a total of 1,130 ships call at the port, revenues reached $266.7 million, up from $195.6 million the previous year. Net profit after tax rose by 55 percent to $49.2 million from $31.8 million.