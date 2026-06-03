New Novatug Training Centre to Boost Tug Safety and Efficiency

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä has delivered an advanced simulation suite for Novatug’s newly opened training centre in Terneuzen, the Netherlands, which has been designed to promote safer tug operations and raise the level of specialised master training. Developed in close collaboration with Novatug, the innovation and R&D division of Multraship Towage & Salvage, the simulation suite includes full mission simulators, mixed reality sets, an instructor operating station, and a debriefing room, alongside custom digital models including a Carrousel Rave Tug (CRT) model for specialised tug master training. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2025.

This new simulation suite enables high fidelity modelling of Novatug’s new CRT, providing enhanced control over assisted ships while they are manoeuvring in port. The CRT overcomes growing challenges related to port-calls of very large- and ultra large cargo vessels by improving their steering and braking capabilities in confined spaces, whilst also reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Therefore, the specially configured Wärtsilä simulators, featuring digital models for mandatory, professional development and competency training, as well as applied research, allow tug masters to attain proficiency in operating the CRT and a range of other modern tugs in a safe and controlled environment.

“We value Wärtsilä’s vast simulation expertise to model the Carrousel Rave Tug and provide the most realistic training environment possible. This strategic training partnership will elevate the safety and efficiency of tug operations for shipping companies and ports worldwide by raising the level of specialised training”, says Leendert Muller, Managing Director of Multraship Towage & Salvage.

The Novatug CRT uses a patented Carrousel towing system, where the towing point can rotate around the tug. This design keeps towing forces under control and eliminates the risk of capsizing due to a towload, while also improving braking and steering so that assisted ships can be handled more safely and efficiently in port. The inclusion of the CRT in Wärtsilä’s simulator enables tug masters to rehearse specific CRT manoeuvres realistically and repeatedly, thus giving instructors a consistent way to assess competence before the skills are applied in live operations.

“Collaboration and partnerships between maritime stakeholders are essential for ensuring an efficient future for the shipping industry”, comments Johan Ekvall, Director, Simulation & Training, Wärtsilä Marine. “New vessel innovations need to be backed by training. By providing a realistic and controlled environment for specialised learning, simulation can help close critical skill gaps and better prepare tug masters for current and future operational demands.”

With more than 30 years of experience and expertise in digital modelling of vessels and their functionalities, Wärtsilä is supporting Novatug in strengthening crew safety, tow operations and the wider port network.