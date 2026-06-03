Neander Marine Announces Strategic Expansion into Asia

[By: Neander Marine]

Neander Marine has continued the expansion of its global distributor network with the appointment of two new distribution partners in Vietnam and Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-term strategy to strengthen the Neander brand across Asia.

The appointments form part of a wider commercial growth initiative led by Paula Blanco, Neander Marine’s CEO, and Head of Commercial Operations, Tom Hewson, focused on expanding Neander Marine’s presence in key international commercial marine markets and improving regional sales, service and aftersales support for operators across Asia-Pacific.

Under the new agreements, Dai A International will represent Neander Marine across Vietnam, while En-Syst Marine Power will oversee operations across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. Both distributors will provide sales, technical support, spare parts, warranty assistance and aftersales service for the Neander Dtorque 50 diesel outboard engine.

The expansion reflects Neander Marine’s continued investment in building a robust global support network for commercial operators seeking reliable, fuel-efficient and durable diesel outboard solutions. The Dtorque 50 has established a strong reputation in demanding commercial environments worldwide, including offshore, rescue, defence, fishing and workboat applications.

Paula Blanco, CEO of Neander Marine, commented: “Asia represents a hugely important region for the future of Neander Marine and the continued growth of the Dtorque 50 platform. These new partnerships are about much more than expanding our distributor network. They are a key part of our long-term strategic vision to establish Neander Marine as the leading diesel outboard brand across international commercial marine sectors.”

Nguyen Hoang Kha, Director at Dai A international Technology, commented: “We are excited to be part of the Neander Marine distributor network and to bring excellence outboards to professional users in Vietnam. This will bring more safety and reliability to the professionals who work at sea.”

Mr. Ho, Director, Sales and Marketing, at En-Syst Marine Power, commented: “Neander Marine has developed a product with a strong reputation in the global commercial marine market, and we are delighted to represent the brand in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. We see strong potential for the Dtorque 50 in applications where fuel safety, operational efficiency and reliability are critical.”

The latest appointments continue Neander Marine’s ongoing expansion strategy, which has seen the company strengthen its international distribution and support network across Europe, North America and Asia in recent years.