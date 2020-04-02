Navico Inks Coast Guard Contract Through 2025

By The Maritime Executive 04-01-2020 09:27:29

Navico, parent company to the Lowrance®, Simrad®, B&G® and C-MAP® brands announced today it has signed a 5-year agreement with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to provide C-MAP cartography under the USCG’s Small Boat Product Line (SBPL). Navico was selected for a competitive award by the USCG for products that met all of their technical needs. Navico prides itself on its superior consumer support, accuracy of data and overall level of service. Navico’s C-MAP will deliver cartography cards to 300 different stations across America, twice a year.



The SBPL aligns all boat support resources under a single entity with authority and accountability for maintenance and logistics for all boats in the Coast Guard. Managing roughly 1,800 boats in 26 different classes (from 23-foot RIB’s to the 47-foot Motor Lifeboat’s), equipped with navigation systems from Furuno and Raymarine, the SBPL boats are assigned to various units within the USCG, such as Maritime Safety and Security Teams (MSST), Coast Guard Stations, Maritime Law Enforcement Academy, and Aids to Navigation Teams (ANT).



“The day-to-day operations of these dedicated professionals require absolute precision and complete trust in their equipment,” said Knut Frostad, CEO, Navico. “We are very proud to have been selected to provide cartography for the United States Coast Guard Small Boat Product Line.”



For more information about C-MAP or its entire line of marine cartography products, please visit www.c-map.com.

