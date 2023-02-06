MSC Opens Up North Indian Market with Sentosa Service Expansion

MSC will expand its current Sentosa service to connect the main ports of China directly with India’s key ports of Mundra and Nhava Sheva and with Colombo in Sri Lanka. The expanded service will provide improved access to the north Indian market for businesses.

Offering access to an increased network of Asian ports and markets – and improving interconnectivity between them – the new Sentosa rotation will also create a direct connection from north India to the main Southeast Asia ports and the U.S. West Coast.

The integration of the ports of Mundra, Nhava Sheva and Colombo in the Sentosa service will meet critical transportation demands within the market. Furthermore, it will bring significant benefits through increased opportunity and access to global markets for regional and local economies, farmers, and businesses.

Through this service expansion MSC looks forward to providing more cargo transportation solutions for businesses that serve the ever-growing markets of Southeast Asia and India.

The first vessel westbound from the U.S. west coast to China and India will be MSC MARA, which is expected to depart Long Beach on 5 March on voyage FV309W. The ship is scheduled to call at Qingdao on 28 March, Ningbo on 1 April and Nhava Sheva on 17 April. The first sailing eastbound from north India will be MSC SOLA, which is due to depart Nhava Sheva on 13 February on voyage FV307R. The schedule includes a call at Shekou on 8 March and the ship should reach Long Beach on 26 March.

