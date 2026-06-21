MSC Group’s Cruise Division Reports Sustained Progress on Energy Transition

[By MSC Group’s Cruise Division]

The company’s seventh annual report shows measurable sustained progress based on continued investment, innovation, adaptability and collaboration

MSC Group’s Cruise Division today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, showing clear and sustained progress on decarbonization, destination stewardship, biodiversity and workforce initiatives as the two cruise line businesses continue to grow globally.

Based on the Energy Transition Plan, the report shows that MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys remain on track to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for marine operations by 2050. In 2025, MSC Group’s Cruise Division achieved the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2030 carbon intensity reduction target five years ahead of schedule.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said: “We are advancing our energy transition while investing in our people, strengthening relationships with communities and taking a more structured approach to biodiversity. I am proud of our progress, and this year’s report shows our commitment is unwavering as our business grows.”

MSC World America, the third LNG-powered vessel equipped with dual-fuel engine technology, entered service in 2025. All future newbuilds across MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys will feature this capability. Alongside fleet investment, the business continues to invest in ports and destinations worldwide. In 2025, two new terminals opened in Barcelona and Miami, both developed with environmental considerations embedded from the outset.

During the year, MSC Cruises adopted a more structured approach to community engagement, focused on building closer, more productive dialogue with local communities. Initiatives included direct engagement on priority topics, educational outreach programs, ship visits for local stakeholders, and closer collaboration with ports, authorities and partners.

Environmental protection remains integral to all activities. The report highlights key elements of the Group’s biodiversity strategy, including whale strike mitigation measures, route adjustments in sensitive areas, and enhanced crew training. In 2025, a marine conservation facility was completed at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, an island destination designated a Hope Spot by the non-profit organization Mission Blue.

Investment in people remains a priority as the business grows, and progress in workforce engagement is reflected in improved retention rates for crew of 91% in 2025.

Report highlights include: