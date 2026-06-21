MSC Group’s Cruise Division Reports Sustained Progress on Energy Transition
[By MSC Group’s Cruise Division]
The company’s seventh annual report shows measurable sustained progress based on continued investment, innovation, adaptability and collaboration
MSC Group’s Cruise Division today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, showing clear and sustained progress on decarbonization, destination stewardship, biodiversity and workforce initiatives as the two cruise line businesses continue to grow globally.
Based on the Energy Transition Plan, the report shows that MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys remain on track to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for marine operations by 2050. In 2025, MSC Group’s Cruise Division achieved the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2030 carbon intensity reduction target five years ahead of schedule.
Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said: “We are advancing our energy transition while investing in our people, strengthening relationships with communities and taking a more structured approach to biodiversity. I am proud of our progress, and this year’s report shows our commitment is unwavering as our business grows.”
MSC World America, the third LNG-powered vessel equipped with dual-fuel engine technology, entered service in 2025. All future newbuilds across MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys will feature this capability. Alongside fleet investment, the business continues to invest in ports and destinations worldwide. In 2025, two new terminals opened in Barcelona and Miami, both developed with environmental considerations embedded from the outset.
During the year, MSC Cruises adopted a more structured approach to community engagement, focused on building closer, more productive dialogue with local communities. Initiatives included direct engagement on priority topics, educational outreach programs, ship visits for local stakeholders, and closer collaboration with ports, authorities and partners.
Environmental protection remains integral to all activities. The report highlights key elements of the Group’s biodiversity strategy, including whale strike mitigation measures, route adjustments in sensitive areas, and enhanced crew training. In 2025, a marine conservation facility was completed at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, an island destination designated a Hope Spot by the non-profit organization Mission Blue.
Investment in people remains a priority as the business grows, and progress in workforce engagement is reflected in improved retention rates for crew of 91% in 2025.
Report highlights include:
- Energy transition plan on track, with clear milestones to 2050 and continued alignment with evolving regulations.
- IMO 2030 carbon intensity target achieved five years early, supported by ongoing fleet modernization and operational improvements.
- Over 9,800 tons of renewable fuels used in 2025, resulting in emissions reduction of 48,714 tons CO2e.
- Mapping of GHG emissions of the entire value chain for the first time, covering shipbuilding, dry-dock operations, employee travel, food and beverage procurement and logistics, and waste generated – an important step towards aligning with EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive requirements, ahead of the regulatory timeline.
- Shore power expanded across the fleet, with 217 successful connections in 2025, reducing emissions at berth.
- Biodiversity strategy refreshed, with action focused on marine protection and responsible tourism.
- Water resource management, including 84.4% of freshwater produced onboard to minimize volumes taken from onshore
- Community engagement strengthened, including roll-out in Spain and Portugal of youth education initiative, “All Aboard!”, with industry body, CLIA, reaching nearly 200 schoolchildren.
- Workforce initiatives expanded, including launch of Our Best, a cultural transformation program, engaging the entire workforce
- Launch of a refreshed Employee Value Proposition to strengthen our ability to attract, engage and retain talent globally
- A continued commitment to skills development with over 1.7 million hours of training delivered from digital learning to leadership programs
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