South Korea Names First Boxship for Arctic Route to Europe

South Korea continues to push forward with preparations for its first demonstration voyage of a containership through the Arctic, traveling on Russia’s Northern Sea Route. News that it has named the ship for the trip expected to depart next month comes as Russia’s Rosatom reported it has issued the permits for 2026 and says it will be the first year of regular commercial cargo service on the NSR.

Rosatom reports that China’s Sea Legend Shipping has received the necessary permits to launch a weekly commercial service along the NSR to Europe. Last year, the company ran a record-setting 20-day transit to Europe and now looks to launch its scheduled commercial service.

South Korea’s government is actively supporting the trial voyage planned for its NSR service. It identified the project more than a year ago. It cites a key advantage that it will be following international laws and environmental restrictions for its operations along the NSR.

The Aju Press in South Korea reports the government is not providing any financial support for the trial voyage, but the Ministry of Oceans is backing the project. The Korea Shipowners’ Association reported it is offering a financial incentive to successfully complete the voyage. Aju reports that a prize of a little more than $2 million will be paid for successfully completing the voyage, and a further prize of just over $700,000 will also be awarded if the round-trip carries at least 2,000 TEUs.

The Busan-based PanStar Line was the only Korean carrier to bid for the demonstration voyage and was selected in May for the demonstration. The government reportedly liked the idea that PanStar would conduct the voyage, noting the company, while a mid-size carrier, has experience developing new routes. It currently operates a regional service between Korea, Japan, and China. The government is said to envision opportunities by marketing its Arctic service to consolidate cargo from the three countries.

While HMM did not bid, it is indirectly assisting the effort. PanStar acquired the HMM Mombasa containership on July 31 and took delivery of the vessel on August 2. While it is a smaller vessel, HMM had just acquired the ship in December 2025, but agreed to sell it for use on the demonstration voyage.

PanStar is renaming the 45,500 dwt containership, which was built in 2011, as the PanStar Acro. It is slightly smaller than the targeted 3,000 TEU capacity – carries 2,700 TEU – but is said to be in good condition for the voyage. The Korean media is reporting that HMM was unloading the vessel and that it would be moved to Busan for modification to prepare it for the Arctic voyage. The government required the carrier to receive an ice certificate, and PanStar told the Korean media it expects to gain the certificate by mid-August from the Korean Register. Unconfirmed reports said the line has received its permit from Rosatom for the voyage, although Korea was not mentioned in Rosatom’s comments today about the NSR.

Marketing for the voyage has already begun with a dedicated site. Reports are that PanStar is targeting at least 1,300 TEU and focusing on automobile parts, synthetic resins, steel products, food, cosmetics, used vehicles, and liquid cargo for the voyage. It said it has received interest from Japanese exporters, and with the vessel now identified, it was expecting an increase in interest.

PanStar is reported to be recruiting a crew of 20 for the voyage, which has a target date of sailing on August 22. At least one of the officers will have Arctic navigation experience. Government officials said the actual departure date would be confirmed based on weather and conditions on the route and could be delayed until September. The transit is expected to take 20 days to reach Rotterdam and then will proceed to Hamburg and Gdansk on the return leg. The round trip is forecast to take 45 days. The company said it is a demonstration to gather information and that it plans to use the data to finalize plans for the commercial service.

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South Korean officials highlight the rapid growth of shipping on the NSR and echo the Russian messages of the advantages of distance versus shipping through the Suez Canal. It cites data that shows a 40 percent increase since 2013 in vessels operating in Arctic Polar Code waters. It notes that just over 100 full transits took place on the NSR in 2025, carrying about 3.2 million tons of cargo.

The challenge remains not only the Chinese competition, but also opposition by environmentalists, and a promise by many leading consumer brands not to use the NSR. Companies including Nike, H&M, Gap, Ralph Lauren, and Puma have all signed the Arctic Corporate Shipping Pledge, which was launched in 2019, saying it would protect the Arctic. Major carriers, including MSC Mediterranean Shipping, CMA CGM, and Hapag-Lloyd, have each vowed not to ship on the NSR.

