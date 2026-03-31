MSC Cruises Enhances Spa & Wellness Experience Aboard MSC Poesia

[By: MSC Cruises]

MSC Cruises is expanding its onboard wellness offering aboard MSC Poesia with a fully refreshed spa and fitness experience, introducing new spaces and treatments tailored to the company’s inaugural season of Alaska cruises.

A comprehensive round of updates happening while the ship is in dry dock include a newly designed MSC Aurea Spa and an expanded MSC Gym by Technogym®, giving guests more ways to unwind, recharge and stay active while enjoying Alaska’s breathtaking beauty.

The re-imagined MSC Aurea Spa will feature updated treatment rooms and a redesigned thermal area, creating a more contemporary and comfortable setting. Guests can relax in a warm, tranquil space with ocean views, adding another dimension to the overall onboard experience.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “We have taken a thoughtful approach to enhancing MSC Poesia, ensuring the onboard experience matches Alaska’s bold and inspiring character and surpasses our guests’ expectations. The refreshed spa and wellness areas offer new spaces to relax, recharge and warm up after a day of exploring Alaska’s legendary landscapes, delivering the perfect mix of European style and American comfort, along with the comfort and quality MSC Cruises is known for.”

Wellness Experiences Inspired by Alaska

On board wellness offerings have been adapted for Alaska, with treatments and experiences designed to meet the needs of guests traveling in Alaska. They can enjoy cold-climate signature treatments, including massages and therapies aimed at easing muscle tension, encouraging relaxation and helping the body recover from colder temperatures. New post-excursion recovery experiences will also be available, offering a way to unwind after time spent outdoors — whether exploring glaciers, spotting wildlife or taking part in active shore excursions.

Thermal Relaxation with a View

The spa’s thermal area will stand in contrast to the crisp outdoor air. Guests can take in views of Alaska’s landscapes while enjoying the heat and calm of the thermal experience, creating an especially memorable moment during the voyage.

Expanded Fitness and Personalized Wellness

The MSC Gym by Technogym® will be relocated and fully updated, with new equipment and a larger, more flexible layout. The space will include dedicated studios for group classes and a separate cycling studio, allowing fitness programs to take place in a more comfortable setting.

Guests will also have access to personalized wellness consultations, including Footbalance and InBody assessments, offering additional support for those looking to maintain or kickstart their routines while on board.

Wellness Retail Tailored to the Destination

To complement the Alaska experience, the spa will introduce a retail selection suited to colder climates. This includes products such as warming creams, nourishing oils and hydrating treatments designed to help protect and restore skin exposed to the elements.

From May through September 2026, MSC Poesia will offer 7-night Alaska itineraries from Seattle, sailing to some of the region’s most iconic destinations.