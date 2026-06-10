Small Boat Trades Gunfire with Cargo Ship off Yemen as Incidents Continue



An incident took place approximately 88 nautical miles from Balhaf, Yemen, in the Gulf of Aden that was likely an attempted piracy. However, it also raised concerns after the Houthis at the beginning of the week threatened to renew their attacks on ships associated with Israel.

The master of an unnamed cargo ship reported the incident to UK Maritime Trade Operations. The details included that a small boat with six armed individuals had approached the vessel while it was underway. Some reports said the small boat attempted to hail the cargo ship before approaching.

The armed security team on the cargo ship traded small arms fire with the boat. The small boat quickly disengaged and turned away from the cargo ship.

The position is to the north of the prime area that MSCIO and others have repeatedly warned of an increased risk of piracy, primarily along the northeastern coast of Somalia, although at least one vessel was seized near Yemen and taken toward Somalia. In April, three vessels were seized and held along the Somali coast.

Today’s incident came just four days after two other reports were sent to MSCIO. On June 6, approximately 100 nautical miles northwest of Bosaso, Somalia, MSCIO was advised of two separate suspicious approaches involving small craft. One merchant vessel reported being approached and followed by a suspicious boat carrying seven persons, and fifteen minutes later, another merchant vessel also reported a continuous approach by a white dhow carrying between eight and ten persons. In both incidents, the approaching craft disengaged after the vessels implemented defensive measures, including the deployment of armed security personnel.

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Other reports during May included a dhow that reported an attempted hijacking on May 24. The day before, two merchant ships told MSCIO that they had both been approached by what appeared to be the same suspicious skiff with five persons onboard. The skiff approached to within 100–200 meters of the vessels and followed one vessel for approximately three minutes before departing the area after the deployment of the vessel’s armed security team.

There were persistent reports all through the month of pirate groups likely on the move across the region. Multiple vessels spotted small boats or were approached. The authorities continue to caution the ships to steer away from the region if possible and to increase their security measures.

