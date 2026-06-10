Greek Ferry Breaks Concrete Jetty in Half and Comes Away Undamaged

[Brief] On Monday night, a car ferry hit a jetty at the entrance to the port of Rafina, Greece, damaging it so badly that the jetty was severed in two - but the vessel came away largely unscathed.

That evening, the ferry Andros King was arriving in Rafina from Mykonos. The vessel had about 280 passengers and 60 crewmembers aboard, plus cars and trucks. Winds were blowing at about Force 5 from the north.

Ro-ro ferries arriving at Rafina make a turn inside a concrete breakwater, allowing them to load and unload with their stern ramps, and Andros King appears to have encountered the concrete jetty while executing this turn. Photos from the scene appear to show portions of the jetty shifted out of position.

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Remarkably, the passengers were unharmed and the Andros King was undamaged, save for some apparent scraped paint on the bulbous bow. The ferry was authorized to get under way, and it departed on its next commercial voyage at about 0750 hours the following morning.

Top image courtesy VesselFinder