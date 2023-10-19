MSC Cruises and Shell Enter LNG Agreement

LNG-powered MSC Euribia

[By: MSC Cruises]

MSC Cruises and Shell Western LNG have entered into an agreement for the fuel supplier to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) for MSC Euribia, the line’s latest flagship and second LNG-powered vessel in its fleet.

The first bunkering operation recently took place in Rotterdam.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises, said, "LNG is an important step forward in our ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The fuel is one in transition and poised to make way for carbon-neutral bio-LNG and eventually synthetic LNG that will we look forward to using as and when they become available at scale as part of our longer-term decarbonisation journey.

“This new agreement further demonstrates the ongoing strategic cooperation between MSC Group and Shell towards achieving broader shared decarbonisation objectives through our existing partnership, as reflected in our 2021 agreement for this purpose.”

Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Shell Global Downstream LNG, added, "This agreement illustrates how LNG provides shipping companies with a scalable path to net-zero emissions, allowing them to flexibly transition from fuel oil to fossil LNG today, and subsequently to bio-LNG and renewable synthetic LNG as these options become accessible. With an extensive LNG bunkering network, we stand prepared to support major players like MSC Cruises on its energy transition."

MSC Euribia is currently operating 7-night cruises until April 2024 in northern Europe from Hamburg to Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, Le Havre and Southampton before returning to the north German port.

MSC Cruises has invested €3 billion in three LNG-powered cruise ships. MSC World Europa was launched in December 2022, MSC Euribia in June 2023 and MSC World America will join the fleet in 2025.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.