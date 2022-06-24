MPA of Singapore Approves Ferry Service Between Singapore and Desaru

[By: MPA]

In response to media queries, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) would like to update that MPA has approved the application from Batamfast Pte Ltd (Batamfast) to operate the proposed ferry service of a direct route between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal (TMFT) in Singapore and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal (DCFT) in Johor, Malaysia.



Background



2. On 23 March 2022, MPA received a proposal from Batamfast, the appointed ferry services operator of Desaru Link Ferry Services, to operate a new ferry service between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal (TMFT) in Singapore and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal (DCFT) in Johor, Malaysia.



3. To assess the navigational safety of the new ferry route, MPA had requested Batamfast to conduct a navigational safety assessment, including an attestation by certifying authorities that the ferries are fit for the proposed voyage, and provide an emergency response plan covering the route between TMFT and DCFT. BatamFast has since submitted the required details. MPA has reviewed the submission and assessed that Batamfast has met the safety requirements for the proposed ferry service.



Approval to operate ferry service between Singapore and Desaru, Malaysia



4. MPA has informed Batamfast, Johor Port Authority and Malaysian Marine Department today that MPA has approved Batamfast’s application to operate the proposed ferry service of a direct route between TMFT and DCFT .



5. The commencement of the new ferry service is pending Batamfast’s final preparations to operate this new ferry service, including obtaining the necessary approvals from other authorities.

