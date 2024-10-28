Montreal Gateway Terminals has joined the Portchain Connect Network

[By: Portchain Connect[

Portchain today announced Montreal Gateway Terminals will join the Portchain Connect network. Montreal Gateway Terminals will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain is excited to partner with Montreal Gateway Terminals to simplify their communication channels and improve overall berth alignment. Portchain Connect enables Montreal Gateway Terminals to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.

"The digitization of our berth management process with Portchain Connect has improved the speed and accuracy of our scheduling, automating processes and generating time savings for our team. This time saved is being invested in continuous improvement of our operational excellence," states Frédérick Nadeau, Vice-président Opérations at Montreal Gateway Terminals

Portchain Connect

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information. "Montreal Gateway Terminals' decision to join Portchain Connect is a vote of confidence in our vision for a connected maritime ecosystem. Together with Cast and Racine Terminals, we aim to drive increased efficiencies through seamless data management." Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder at Portchain.