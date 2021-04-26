Mitsui Joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

By The Maritime Executive 04-26-2021

Today, Mitsui & Co. and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping formalized their collaboration by signing a Partnership Agreement. With the Agreement, Mitsui & Co. becomes an official partner to the Center, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration about the development of zero carbon technologies for the maritime industry.

As a partner to the Center, Mitsui & Co. will join forces with Center and other leading players across the shipping sector in the development of future fuels for maritime, their supply chain and their implementation pathways incl. renewable power generation and the design and development of conceptual zero carbon vessels. Furthermore, Mitsui & Co. will join the Center and fellow partners in the development of an ambitious transition strategy, visualizing the pathway to zero carbon shipping in 2050.

Part of the commitment from Mitsui & Co. is the secondment of specialists to the Center who will join Center staff and secondees from other partners in Copenhagen, working jointly on projects and activities facilitated by the Center. Mitsui & Co. will also join the Advisory Board of the Center, contributing to the further strategic development, providing input to the strategic development of the Center and activities.

In welcoming Mitsui & Co. to the Center, Bo Cerup-Simonsen says: “In addition to a strong commitment to develop a more sustainable global supply chain, Mitsui & Co. brings extensive experience within innovation and development across the energy- and maritime value chains as well as technical and commercial expertise. These are key elements in creating, not only the technical solutions of tomorrow, but also a credible transition strategy towards zero carbon shipping in 2050. We look forward to the collaboration.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with the experienced partners in Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping to pursue decarbonization of the shipping industry. We look forward to contributing to the partnership through the expertise from our diversified business portfolio, which will help to create an eco-friendly society.” said Representative Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Yoshio Kometani.

