Med Marine’s Med-A2800SD Tug For OMMP Successfully Completes Sea Trials

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine proudly announced that the first of six next-generation RAmparts 2800 series tugboats, purpose-built for the Office de la Marine Marchande et des Ports (OMMP), successfully completed her sea trials in the Black Sea on August 27th. Conducted under the close supervision of MED MARINE’s engineering team and classification society surveyors, the trials confirmed the vessel’s full alignment with design performance, from powerful bollard pull to agile manoeuvrability and operational resilience.

This milestone comes just three months after the 28-meter harbor tug’s ceremonial launch on May 27th at MED MARINE’s Ere?li Shipyard, an event that marked the visible beginning of a six-vessel fleet project arising from the contract signed between OMMP and MED MARINE in November 2023. Having successfully completed her sea trials, MED MARINE is excited to continue advancing its collaboration with OMMP through this high-performance harbor tug.

Measuring 28 meters in length, this MED-A2800SD tug is engineered to deliver a minimum bollard pull of 60 tonnes ahead. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., she meets Class FIFI-E requirements and is powered by two medium-speed diesel engines. Her open aft deck, capable of accommodating two 10-foot containers, ensures operational flexibility, while her robust configuration prepares her for a wide range of missions including ship handling, towing, mooring, escorting, pushing, and firefighting.

As the first in a series of six sister vessels, this tug embodies the fusion of MED MARINE’s advanced shipbuilding expertise and OMMP’s progressive vision for safer, more efficient port operations. More than just a technical achievement, the successful completion of her sea trials highlights the coordinated efforts, meticulous planning, and mutual dedication that define this partnership.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 28,20 m

Beam: 11,50 m

Depth: 5,49 m

Draft: 5,40 m

Gross Tonnage: 428

Bollard Pull: 60 tons

Speed: 12 knots @ 80% MCR

Crew: 8