Med Marine & Mainport (Celtic Tugs) Celebrate Ceremony of Celtic Treaty

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine joined the christening ceremony of the Celtic Treaty. Constructed by Med Marine, Celtic Treaty was delivered to Mainport in June 2023. The ceremony took place on July 11th in Ireland, marked a significant milestone for Mainport as it represented their first new building tug purchase in 20 years.

The esteemed event was attended by Med Marine's CEO, Mr. Hakan ?en, and Sales Manager, Ms. Melis Üçüncü, alongside Mainport Holding's C.E.O. Mr. David Ronayne as well as Fleet Director Mr. Dermot Curtin and other high-ranking members of the company's management team. This presence further exemplifies the commitment of both Med Marine and Mainport to fostering and strengthening their business relations.

Med Marine’s Melis Üçüncü commented on the ceremony: "This collaboration between Mainport and Med Marine kicked off on a previous successful partnership in 2016 when we sold the first unit to Mainport. The exceptional performance and reliability of our previous vessel contributed to Mainport's decision to once again choose Med Marine for their latest acquisition."

