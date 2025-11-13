Med Marine Launches Another RAmparts 2800 Tug For OMMP

[By: Med Marine]

Turkey’s leading shipbuilder and tug operator, MED MARINE, proudly announces the successful launch of the fourth RAmparts 2800 series ASD tugboat, MED-A2800, built for Tunisia’s esteemed port authority, OMMP. Taking place at MED MARINE’s EREGLI SHIPYARD in October, the launch marks another important step in the six-vessel fleet program—an ongoing collaboration built on trust, precision, and shared vision between MED MARINE and OMMP.

Measuring 28 meters in length with a 60-tonne bollard pull, the RAmparts 2800 tug has been meticulously designed by Robert Allan Ltd. to meet the exacting demands of modern port operations. Powered by twin medium-speed diesel engines and constructed in full compliance with Class FIFI-E standards, the vessel stands as a model of performance, safety, and engineering finesse.

With its refined hull form, MED-A2800 offers superior manoeuvrability, stability, and fuel efficiency, even in challenging harbour conditions. Designed for a wide range of operations—towing, mooring, escorting, firefighting, pollution control, and coastal assistance—the vessel embodies MED MARINE’s dedication to delivering dependable and versatile solutions to the global maritime sector.

The launch of the fourth tugboat signifies the continued momentum of the six-vessel project, reaffirming MED MARINE’s commitment to timely, high-quality shipbuilding and OMMP’s forward-looking approach to expanding its operational capabilities with future-ready assets.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 28,20 m

Beam: 11,50 m

Depth: 5,49 m

Draft: 5,40 m

Gross Tonnage: 428

Bollard Pull: 60 tons

Speed: 12 knots @ 80% MCR

Crew: 8