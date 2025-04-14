ME-GI Swings Container Decision

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its ME-GI engine has continued its strong start to 2025 by winning orders for eight engines for a series of container ships, originally designated as single-fuel conventional engines from an unknown engine designer. The orders are divided among two separate, Korean shipyards.

Both shipyards have ordered 4 × MAN B&W 8G95ME-GI Mk10.5 main engines and will each construct 4 × Ultra Large Container Ship (ULCS) vessels for an undisclosed Asian owner. An esteemed, Korean MAN Energy Solutions licensee will build the engines for the yards.

Bjarne Foldager – Head of Two-Stroke Business – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This is a very welcome order that confirms the ME-GI’s strong start to the year. Moreover, we consider it as a strategic win where we had to overcome robust competition before swinging proceedings back in our favour. Looking at the current status of the container segment – and taking its regulatory horizon into consideration – the ME-GI has a markedly superior emission profile. This includes minimal methane slip, compared to conventional engines, which helps it stand out as a leading, future-proof solution.”

MAN Energy Solutions reports that, since its market debut in 2014, the ME-GI has been broadly accepted by all marine segments with orders now well exceeding 900 units. The keenest interest in the engine has come from the container segment with more than 400 engines ordered, followed by gas and liquid tanker vessels (225+) and car & truck carriers (175+).

Christian Ludwig – Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The ME-GI continues to confirm its status as the maritime industry’s default, dual-fuel, methane-fuelled engine and is capable of running on LNG, synthetic methane, and bio-methane. Furthermore, the latest Mk10.7 ME-GI generation features increased gas-operating pressures to enhance fuel efficiency. Additionally, the Diesel-cycle combustion concept employed by ME-GI engines optimises fuel consumption in both gas and fuel-oil modes, thereby improving fuel efficiency without the need for complex and unproven designs. This is particularly advantageous in gas mode, where methane’s flammability characteristics make the use of the Diesel combustion cycle a significant plus.”