ME-GI Celebrates First Decade

[By: Everllence]

Everllence is marking the 10th anniversary of its ME-GI dual-fuel engine entering commercial service, since when it has accumulated 1,010 orders with over 500 units already at sea. The company states that the robust, reliable ME-GI is proven technology and the industry's de facto leading methane-fuelled engine with the highest efficiency and lowest methane emissions.

Christian Ludwig – Head of Global Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “The newbuilding market is increasingly influenced by a number of key factors, of which decarbonisation is the most compelling with methane making for an excellent transition fuel. Similarly, the desire of shipowners for fuel-flexibility as a strategic hedge – as well as regulatory pressure and compliance – have also played important roles in the uptake of dual-fuel engines. In this landscape, the ME-GI has thrived and been adopted by a broad selection of marine segments.”

Susanne Kindt – Senior Vice President, Engineering, Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “The ME-GI platform is founded upon many years of two-stroke development, to which we now can add an invaluable decade of ME-GI service experience. The ME-GI Mk2 engine design, introduced as standard in 2020, features a simplified configuration – with just one chain pipe and other key improvements – and will continue to be part of the new Mk10.7 platform. In the long run, we anticipate a diversified fuel mix to emerge for dual-fuel engines and expect methane to be used by some 20% of the world fleet by 2050; we consider the ME-GI to be the preferred choice among newbuildings in taking advantage of this trend.”

The ME-GI engine – an industrial standard

Everllence’s successful ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine has set a new industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines aboard – among others – container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers and PCTCs. The ME-GI engine provides ship owners, charterers and operators with a peerless solution within environmentally friendly and high-efficiency, two-stroke technology but without the prominent methane emissions that are characteristic of competing engines. These design merits have made the engine the standard propulsion system for the methane-fuelled fleet.

The Diesel principle not only provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, but also ensures 100% reliable operation during load changes on gas with just normal additions of pilot-oil amounts. Furthermore, the ME-GI’s operational principles feature a seamless change-over between gas and diesel operation. The robust combustion principle enables the ME-GI engine to apply a higher shaft generator (PTO) application compared to any other equivalent engine. The ME-GI remains the most environmentally-friendly technology available within the methane-fuelled, two-stroke engine segment.