Famous Firsts With the Port of San Diego

Strategically positioned along the California coast is the Port of San Diego, a hub for innovation and leader in maritime operations. From their various achievements in clean zero emissions and technology and continued efforts, here are a few notable projects and milestones that have solidified the Port of San Diego as a “Port of Firsts.”

A Legacy of Famous Firsts

First all-electric mobile harbor cranes in North America. The two Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes are transforming the way the U.S. West Coast handles cargo with their superior performance and fast offloading speeds.

When used in tandem, the Port’s all-electric mobile harbor cranes boast the highest lift capacity on the U.S. West Coast. The bigger the lift, the bigger the cargo. The arrival of this technology affects a variety of industries that require large equipment. Now, the U.S. West Coast can seamlessly move ship engines to shipyards for repair or building.

First all-electric tugboat, operated by Crowley Maritime. Specifically designed to support maritime operations at the Port, the eWolf is an 82-foot vessel with 70 tons of bollard pull and is a historic milestone for the maritime industry.

Fun Fact: Over the first 10 years of its use, the new eTug will reduce 178 tons of nitrogen oxide, 2.5 tons of diesel particulate matter, and 3,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide versus a conventional tug.

Among the first in the United States to install shore power for ocean going vessels. The Port put its first shore power connection at the cruise terminals into service in 2010, making it among the first ports in California to have shore power available for cruise ships and beating a state regulation to reduce diesel particulate emissions from at least 50 percent of cruise calls by nearly four years.

Among the first ports to adopt a Climate Action Plan. In 2013, the Port adopted a Climate Action Plan to provide a long-term vision for sustainability by decreasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Upcoming: Zero Emissions (ZE) Truck Charging Facility

The pursuit of technological innovation does not stop at the Port of San Diego. In continuation of their legacy as environmental champions and a leader in maritime operations, the Port is pursuing development of the first public-facing zero emissions (ZE) truck charging facility in San Diego County. A ZE truck stop project would support the Port’s Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS) and its “Health Equity for All” vision.

