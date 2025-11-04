Matson Partners with WhaleSpotter to Commercialize Whale Detection

[By Matson]

Matson, Inc. today announced a product agreement with WhaleSpotter Corp. to purchase and deploy a groundbreaking whale detection system developed by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), making Matson the first container shipping company to deploy this advanced marine protection technology.

Developed at WHOI with support from Matson and other contributors, the WhaleSpotter system combines thermal and AI-driven detection, and 24/7 real-time verified monitoring to reliably detect whales up to three nautical miles away, day or night. The system's real-time alerts give vessel crews the opportunity to adjust course and reduce the risk of whale strikes.

In 2023, Matson provided WHOI with a $1 million research grant, as well as access to vessels and crews, to help advance the system's development.

Since then, Matson has successfully trialed three WhaleSpotter units on its containerships and has ordered four additional units for vessels serving Hawaii and Alaska.

Field deployments on Matson ships have demonstrated that WhaleSpotter can detect surfacing whales miles away and deliver verified alerts within seconds.

"The technology is remarkable — and now refined to meet our zero-false-alert requirements," said Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO of Matson. "Our crews are enthusiastic about this new tool and are already using it to help protect whales."

"Matson has been a true partner — not just in the research phase but through every step of refinement and testing," said Shawn Henry, CEO of WhaleSpotter. "Their operational feedback on installation, connectivity, and user experience has helped us prepare the system for large scale commercial deployment. Together, we're proving that advanced technology can help protect marine life while improving maritime operations."

WhaleSpotter was co-founded in 2024 by WHOI scientist Dr. Daniel Zitterbart and Sebastian Richter, co-developer of the AI detection algorithm. Shawn Henry, a veteran technology executive and former President, COO and CEO of microlocation company Humatics, serves as Chief Executive Officer of WhaleSpotter, leading the company's transition from research to commercial production. WhaleSpotter manufactures the commercial camera units in the USA under an exclusive technology license from WHOI.

WhaleSpotter's first 50 commercial production units are now deployed and providing eyes on the ocean, with plans to expand deployments across container, cruise, and research vessels worldwide.