Mastermind Shipmanagement and DESMI Ocean Guard Sign Frame Agreement

MSM and DESMI signing Frame Agreement

[By: DESMI]

Mastermind Shipmanagement Ltd., Navkratis Ltd., and DESMI Ocean Guard A/S are pleased to announce that Mastermind Shipmanagement has selected the CompactClean Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) for installation on its owned fleet consisting of dry-bulk, break-bulk, multipurpose vessels, and cement carriers.

The agreement is to provide 13 CompactClean BWMS and engineering services to the modern fleet of Mastermind Shipmanagement (MSM). Most of the ships will be retrofitted with the new CompactClean Bulker that is optimized for operation of bulk carriers and other vessel types that can benefit from increased flowrate when discharging ballast water. The bulker solutions also enable optimized performance when the BWMS is operating in IMO waters.

Capt. Eugen-Henning Adami, Founder and Owner of the Mastermind Group, explains: “We selected DESMI for 3 good reasons. 1st reason: ballast operations always go along with cargo operations. Ports are, however, the bottlenecks in our advanced logistics transport chains. Vessels are, therefore, not allowed to spend time for repairs in ports. With the growing seaborne trade, ports need to turn-around the ships even faster. It is, therefore, imperative that the Ballast Water Treatment Plant (BWTP) is reliable and works by pressing a button just like the C/O started the ballast pumps in the past. With their decades of experience in manufacturing ballast pumps, DESMI designed a simple and durable system, which is in-house assembled, tested, and verified as a European product.

2nd reason: MSM is very much focused on our carbon food print. We combine the BWTP with an in-house developed energy/fuel saving technology which offsets the DESMI electricity demand. With this combination, MSM aims to become carbon neutral during ballast operation.

3rd reason: MSM and DESMI joined forces to make the engineering, class approval, installation, crew training, and after sale performance monitoring fast, efficient, and reliable. The large DESMI network is a real asset. Navkratis Ltd., being the local partner in Cyprus, has deep knowledge in marine engineering, which helped MSM in all aspects like a real partner in the jungle of rules/regulations and technical solutions to find the product that our seafarers deserve to get”.

DESMI is very pleased to add a reputable company like Mastermind Shipmanagement Ltd. (MSM) to the list of customers. “Mastermind is a well-known and respected company for its modern and efficient fleet and management. The fleet of ships owned and operated by MSM is designed to meet future environmental standards, and as such, the ships are very well prepared for installation of a Ballast Water Management System (BWMS).

Most of the installations are to be carried out during navigation of the vessel, which imposes extra challenges on the BWMS to be retrofitted. Obviously, the BWMS must be simple and easy to install, but must also be reliable and easy to operate, not to complicate the ballast operations. Therefore, we are very proud that MSM decided to install the CompactClean BWMS after a very careful evaluation process,” explains Rasmus Folsø, CEO at DESMI Ocean Guard A/S.

Navkratis Ltd., being DESMI’s partner in Cyprus, has been central in making this agreement possible by supporting all involved parties locally. General Manager at Navkratis Ltd., Menelaos Demetriou adds: “We are really proud and delighted that a reputable ship owning company like Mastermind - based in Limassol, Cyprus - has selected to install the CompactClean system on its entire fleet, which is setting the standard within the ballast water treatment industry for its versatility, simplicity, reliability, and operational performance. Our team looks forward to working with Mastermind Shipmanagement Ltd. on retrofitting cost-effectively their vessels and supporting all their endeavors to comply with the international Ballast Water Treatment regulatory requirements. MSM’s management team has decades of experience in safe and efficient ship operation and transportation”.



