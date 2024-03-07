Massterly Opens State-of-the-Art Operations Centre in Horten, Norway

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Massterly, the world’s first autonomous vessel operations company, announces the opening of its Remote Operation Centre (ROC) in Horten in Norway. This significant step marks a crucial transition from the testing phase to fully-fledged operational capabilities and positions Massterly as a global leader in autonomous shipping.

Massterly, a jointly owned venture between Kongsberg Maritime and the Wilhelmsen Group, has rapidly evolved over the past six years to become a trailblazer in autonomous maritime solutions. The new ROC in Horten represents a convergence of advanced technology and unparalleled experience in ship operations.

"The opening of the ROC is a milestone in Massterly's history and represents a big step forward for autonomous shipping," says Tom Eystø, General Manager of Massterly. "With the support of our owners, including our partners ASKO, Yara and Reach Subsea, we are ready to lead the way in this new and exciting direction for the maritime industry."

The ROC serves as the control centre where Massterly's portfolio of autonomous ships are monitored. It encompasses a wide spectrum of operations, from navigation and maintenance management to safety control, ensuring the seamless functioning of the fleet. Currently, the portfolio includes the Yara Birkeland, which runs between Yara's factory at Herøya and Brevik, as well as the ASKO boats MS Marit and MS Therese, which run between Moss and Horten. Reach Remote, a new concept in the company’s subsea division, will join the fleet in 2024.

The collaboration between Kongsberg Maritime and the Wilhelmsen group has been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of innovation, Massterly is redefining standards of safety, efficiency, and intelligent solutions in the maritime industry.

"Massterly's Remote Operations Centre in Horten is not just a control room; it's a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of maritime operations,” says Pål André Eriksen, Senior Vice President Remote & Autonomous Solutions at Kongsberg Maritime. Our collaboration has enabled the leveraging of cutting-edge technology and industry-leading expertise, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of autonomous shipping solutions, strengthening Norway's position as a leading nation in maritime innovation."