Mass Maritime Academy Partners with South African Maritime Schools

"The Durban Cultural Exchange and Experiential Learning Program of 2022 filmed a documentary of a collaboration between the USA and South Africa and was recorded exposing the voices of maritime learners, leaders, and employers. Through this documentary, it is hoped that MMA cadets will bring light to issues and encourage global problem solving and support."

At the core of successful global Maritime Teaching and Learning is the philosophy or pedagogy of collaborative teaching, training, and experiential efforts of schools, research and development, industry, government, and International bodies and their regulatory rules. Taking this philosophy seriously, the International Maritime Business Unit partnered with South African Maritime Schools under the auspices of the Durban EThekwini Maritime Cluster to share successes, lessons, and challenges in Maritime education. This was done during their Durban Cultural Exchange and Experiential Learning Program of 2022. With the support of professional filmmakers GID (Pty) Ltd, a documentary of this collaboration between the USA and South Africa was recorded, exposing the voices of maritime learners, leaders, employers, and those who support them in both these nations. Some disheartening realities about the maritime industry were captured, such as the emotional health impact of South African cadets being unable to complete their training because of inability to secure sea time or inability to enter the industry they have qualified for as a result of lack of opportunities in the sector and the high barriers of entry into the industry for good female candidates and youth. Through this documentary, it is hoped that since the maritime industry depends on global investment into the Human Resources that make trade the industry work, exposing the successful stories and challenges faced by maritime cadets in South Africa in partnership with Massachusetts Maritime Academy Business cadets will bring light to issues and encourage global problem solving and support.



Written by my professor, Dr. Ndlovu.



