Marlink Expands Network Portfolio with Sealink 60 VSAT Service

Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has unveiled Sealink 60, a new Ku-band VSAT service designed to meet the needs of smaller merchant, offshore and fishing vessels.

Created in response to the growing demand for regional VSAT coverage requiring a smaller antenna, Sealink 60 is designed to provide flexible, regional connectivity to vessels seeking to upgrade from L-band services.

Sealink 60 offers users a choice of two lightweight and easy-to-install industry standard 60cm antennas and is available with different service plans, with or without guaranteed bandwidth. It can be provided to vessels in several regional coverage areas as well as during transits between areas.

The service is offered with unlimited usage, data speeds up to 5 Mbps and a choice of Maximum Information Rate (MIR)-only or combined MIR/Committed Information Rate (CIR) plans. Designed with maximum flexibility in mind, the service can be upgraded from regional to global coverage, with short term bandwidth upgrades and up to six months of lay-up per year also available.

As part of Marlink's ‘smart’ approach to network solutions, maritime customers benefit from Sealink 60 being hybrid-ready, combining the VSAT service with low-latency, high-bandwidth terrestrial technologies (including 4G) to create a resilient hybrid network solution.

Network management for crew and corporate connectivity is managed by Marlink’s digital XChange server onboard, with prepaid ‘crew calling’ options for voice, email and web browsing on their own devices. This variety of options allows shipping companies to choose the right package to meet business and crew communication needs on board their vessels.

“The introduction of Sealink 60 marks a further evolution of Marlink’s VSAT services, since it will exclusively cater for vessels requiring reduced antenna size and maximum flexibility in terms of coverage and throughput,” says Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “We understand that these smaller ships may regularly switch areas of operation or spend planned time in lay-up and we have designed our plans to deliver maximum value to our customers in these markets.

