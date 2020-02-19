Marine Technical Limits Invests £400,000

By The Maritime Executive 02-19-2020

FPSO and marine vessel integrity and repair management company, Marine Technical Limits (MTL), has announced the appointment of six new recruits as part of a £400,000 investment in the organisation.

The Kintore-based company, which specialises in a whole scope approach to the risk-based integrity management of FPSO and marine vessels, has onboarded Angela Noonan, Ashley Kilgour, Beau Buxton, David Smith, Rachael Buchan, and David Clark – three software developers, two CAD designers and an equipment technician.

The software developer appointments come as part of a significant investment by MTL to further the development of their PYXIS integrity management system, used by client’s to track and manage the maintenance, inspections and repairs of their assets, offering FPSO operators a more controlled way of maintaining their FPSO, further extending the life of the asset.

Projects Director Calum MacLean said: “We are delighted to welcome these six new recruits. Investing in our employees and bringing onboard young talented people is part of our ethos at MTL.

“Their employment comes as part of a £400k investment this year. We are extending the features of our Pyxis integrity management software to external users and furthering expanding our inspection planning for UAV and ROV surveys.”

Further to its appointment of staff and expansion in services, directors Matt Lewin and Calum MacLean will be attending the FPSO Europe Congress 2020 in London this week discussing their expertise in Asset Life Extension (ALE) – having authored guidelines which were published by the Energy Institute on the management of structural ALE issues for Mono-Hull FPSOs.

MTL is a specialist FPSO integrity and repair management company, providing structural integrity management, on-station FPSO repair, naval architectural and equipment solutions. MTL’s unique approach to delivering safety, value and quality is founded upon a deep understanding of the specific needs of FPSO operators and the motivation to find the best solution for their clients.

