MARINE INTERIORS: The Art of Design

2019-09-23

Culinary specialities, exciting shows and soothing wellness oases: To give their passengers be perfect holiday experience, cruise operators are constantly coming up with new concepts and attractions on board. But there is another aspect that is at least as important for the perfect cruise adventure: interior design. Finding an interior style for the cabins, restaurants, lounges and other spaces that appeals to a wide audience while meeting the stringent safety requirements on board is nothing less than an art.

Experienced suppliers who know how to combine one with the other will showcase their products and services at the MARINE INTERIORS Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM, next week. The new trade fair will take place in parallel with the Seatrade Europe Cruise and River Cruise Convention at the Hamburg Messe und Congress (HMC) exhibition complex from 11 to 13 September 2019.

Broad selection of participants

From exquisite bathroom fixtures to high-powered audio systems, through to ergonomic kitchen equipment, the highly reputable exhibitors at the MARINE INTERIORS Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM will reflect the entire value chain of cruise ship interior design. More than 100 companies from 21 countries are expected to participate.

"MARINE INTERIORS adds a new trade fair to our portfolio that caters specifically to the growing cruise ship interior design segment. I'm looking forward to a large number of visitors, fascinating presentations, and the feedback from the supply industry," comments Claus Ulrich Selbach, Business Unit Director – Maritime and Technology Fairs & Exhibitions at Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH.

High-profile programme

The MARINE INTERIORS will be accompanied by a multifaceted conference programme: In three discussion panels, top-ranking architects, designers and decision-makers will highlight how safety requirements can be incorporated into the interior design of the on-board world in an aesthetically pleasing manner while reflecting the owner's brand identity. This will be exemplified by panellists like Kai Bunge, Managing Director of Partner Ship Design, who will elaborate on the new LNG-powered cruise ship "Costa Smeralda” which sets a new standard in terms of sustainability, as well.

In the conference "How design helps to convey, define or create brand identity”, David McCarthy, Marine Projects & Communications Director at the London-based design company AD Associates, and Tal Danai, CEO of Artlink, will report about their work. ArtLink recently curated over 1,600 pieces of artwork for ‘Seabourn Ovation’ and her sister ship ‘Seabourn Encore’. Other panelists include Nahal Kadora, assistant project head at Tillberg Design; Stefan Seidenfaden, Junior Partner from Partner Ship Design; and Trevor Young, Vice President, Newbuilding & Refurbishment at MSC.

The session ‘How to design to comply’ will discuss the challenges of producing aesthetically pleasing designs alongside regulatory limitations. Ioanna Kyriaku, Chief Architect for newbuilds at MSC, Andrea Brossa, Achitect at Jorio Design, Carl-Gustaf Rotkirch, CEO of Helsinki Shipyard Oy, and the Operations Manager – Passenger Ship Support at Lloyd's Register, Joep Bollerman, will also contribute their expertise.

The Chinese Dialogue Forum is another highlight of the conference programme. It will focus on cooperation between Europe and China in cruise ship and RoPax ferry building. Guests will include Dr. Volkmar Wasmansdorff from Movena Group, and Zhang Leshang from the China Class Society.

For more information on the event programme go here. Media representatives may obtain an accreditation online.

