Marine Group Boat Works Builds Patrol Boats for the Jordan Military

Jordan Patrol Boat

[By: Marine Group Boat Work]

Marine Group Boat Works (MGBW), a family owned, small business shipbuilder with a state-of-the-art waterfront facility in San Diego, is currently building two high-speed 35-meter aluminum patrol boats for the Jordan Armed Forces through U.S. Navy Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and a 90-foot Range Support Craft for the U.S. Navy. MGBW has over 40 years of military and general contracting experience in design, construction and life-cycle maintenance. Combined, the contracts value more than $67M.

MGBW’s Jordan Patrol Boat is a robust high-speed aluminum patrol boat designed for coastal and in-shore operations in and around the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea Region. The hulls are initially built upside down separate from the superstructure. Construction on the first hull began in September 2022 and will be turned right-side up in July followed by the installation of the superstructure in January 2024. The second hull will begin construction in June of this year. When delivered, crew from the Jordan Armed Forces will undergo crew familiarization training prior to commissioning the vessel for patrol, interdiction, and search and rescue operations. Boat 1 is scheduled to be delivered fall of 2024 with Boat 2 scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

Additionally, MGBW was awarded a competitive contract to design and construct a 90-foot Range Support Craft for the U.S. Navy that is specifically capable of accomplishing offshore high sea-state target recovery and multi-mission requirements. The vessel can withstand 7-day continuous operations, a cruise speed of 10 knots and features 300 square feet of unobstructed deck space. Engineering will be conducted the first four months followed by a construction timeframe of 18 months and testing and training for two months. Delivery of the Range Support Craft is scheduled for January 2025.

Marine Group Boat Works proudly continues its work as one of California's last commercial boatbuilders, focusing on quality over quantity.

