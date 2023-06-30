Marine Exchange of Southern California Commemorates 100 Years

Marine Exchange of Southern California manages traffic at the ports (file photo)

[By: Marine Exchange of Southern California]

The Marine Exchange of Southern California, a beacon of maritime operations, is proud to announce its centennial anniversary. For a remarkable 100 years, the Marine Exchange has steadfastly promoted the safety, security, efficiency, reliability, and environmental soundness of the Marine Transportation System in the Southern California region.

Since its establishment 1 July 1923, the Marine Exchange of Southern California has been a cornerstone of the maritime industry, fostering collaboration, innovation, and excellence in the region. Over the past century, it has seamlessly navigated the changing tides to meet the evolving needs of the industry, providing invaluable services and support to a vast array of maritime stakeholders. The Marine Exchange maintains records of ship arrivals and departures stretching back to its inception and has evolved into the Maritime Information Center and Vessel Traffic Service for the Los Angeles-Long Beach Port Complex.

As the compass navigating maritime operations in Southern California, the Marine Exchange operates around the clock to chart the course of the smooth flowing commerce and safeguarding the vital waterways of the region. With its state-of-the-art vessel tracking systems, comprehensive maritime information services, and efficient communications networks, the Marine Exchange has revolutionized the way ships navigate and operate in the four major ports of Southern California: Port Hueneme, Los Angeles, Long Beach, and San Diego, as well as the offshore marine oil terminal at El Segundo. For example, the Marine Exchange worked with Industry and Public Sector Partners to develop the new queuing system for labor, which helped manage, increase safety, and increase air quality, the record-breaking backup of container ships during 2020-2022, which reached a peak of 109 on 9 January 2022.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, the Marine Exchange brought together industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders in a Centennial Celebration to pay homage to its rich maritime heritage and a century’s worth of contributions to the maritime community. On June 29, the Marine Exchange kicked off their 100th year with a celebration featuring a ceremony, speeches, cake-cutting, and an exhibition showcasing 100 years’ worth of keepsakes and photos. In attendance was a range of industry professionals and elected officials including Long Beach Vice Mayor Cindy Allen, MX Board President Bob Clark, President of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners Sharon Weissman and Commissioner Bonnie Lowenthal, Los Angeles Harbor Commissioners Diane Middleton and Lee Williams, Port of Los Angeles Deputy Executive Director and LA Port Police Chief Tom Gazsi, US Coast Guard Captain Stacey Crecy, ILWU Local 94 Vice President Duane Martinez, Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker, and representatives from the offices of California State Senator Steven Bradford, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, and Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal.

21 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Divisions 5 and 6 provided safety and security support throughout the event.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous milestone in our history,” said Captain Kip Louttit, USCG, Retired, Executive Director of the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “For 100 years, we have been at the forefront of maritime operations, and this anniversary is a testament to our unwavering commitment to a safe, secure, efficient, reliable, and environmentally sound Marine Transportation System in Southern California waterways. We are proud to honor our storied past and engage with the maritime community to chart a course for an even brighter future.”

For more information about the Marine Exchange of Southern California’s centennial celebration, please visit their official website at mxsocal.org.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.